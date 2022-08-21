Israel's Artem Dolgopyat wins gold medal at European Gymnastics Championships

'I'm very tired right now, but very happy,' Dolgopyat says regarding his win

Israel's Artem Dolgopyat won gold on Sunday while competing in the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Munich, Germany.

Dolgopyat, 25, received 14.966 points, overtaking Hungary's Christopher Masaruch and making this his second win in the European championship.

Notably, Dolgopyat competed despite an injured foot, which he noted after his win.

"I'm very tired right now, but very happy," he said after the competition. "I have a bit of a problem with my leg, and it hurt my preparations, but I did what I could. Thank you all."

He also noted that he prepared for only two weeks.

Israeli politicians congratulated Dolgopyat on social media, with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu writing on Facebook that "he brought great honor to us all."

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, celebrates after winning the gold medal on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastics men's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, August 1, 2021, in Tokyo.

In response, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman challenged Netanyahu on his position regarding civil marriage.

"Bibi, after congratulating Artem, I'm sure that you will promote a civil marriage law together with the next Knesset so that he can get married in Israel," Liberman said, using a popular nickname for the former prime minister.

Dolgopyat's mother is not Jewish, meaning that Orthodox law does not regard him as Jewish and he cannot get legally married in Israel.

The conversation regarding civil marriage also arose when Dolgopyat won the gold medal for floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

In an interview with Israel's 103FM Radio shortly after his win, Dolgopyat's mother, Angela Bilan, stated: “The state does not let him get married. He has a girlfriend and they have lived together for three years, but he cannot get married.”

For interfaith couples to get married, they must travel outside the state and get married there, and the state would recognize it. However, Bilan noted that due to Dolgopyat's sports schedule, that would be more difficult for him.