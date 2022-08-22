5 Israeli medals at the European Athletics Championships – ‘Everything but a coincidence’

'We arrived full of humility at the Championships, a single medal would have been enough to make them happy'

Five medals including one gold! An unexpected harvest for the Israeli team at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany, which ended on Sunday.

A feat that was all the more resounding for the Jewish state as the competition took place in the very place where, 50 years ago, 11 Israeli athletes were murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

By flying the blue and white flag in the German sky, the team of seven Israeli athletes paid tribute to the victims of the Munich tragedy in the most beautiful way.

Hanna Kneizeva-Minenko won the bronze medal in the triple jump, Luna Chamtai Salpeter won bronze in the 10,000-meter-race, Marhu Teferi and Gashau Ayale respectively won silver and bronze in the marathon, and their acolytes Omer Ramon, Yimer Getahun, and Girmaw Amare came out as gold medalists in the team marathon.

But, like any sporting success, their performance was not the result of chance.

It all dates back to 2017, when businessman and philanthropist Marc Eisenberg, who immigrated to Israel a few years earlier, became vice president of the Israel Athletics Federation.

He called up Renaud Longuèvre, former national manager of the French team, and appointed him as the high-performance director of the Israeli team. Longuèvre quickly got to work.

"We put in place a development plan based on our strengths with all the marathon runners who come from Ethiopian [immigration], and this marathon plan has borne fruit", explained Renaud Longuèvre, who coached French athletes from Ladji Doucouré to Muriel Hurtis.

Before the 2022 European Championships, Israel only had five medals under its belt in international athletics competitions. In addition to limited resources, many Israeli athletes, often accustomed to underperformance, could not imagine being able to succeed or even be close to the strongest of competitors.

"I was also recruited to uninhibit Israeli athletes. There comes a time when you have to consider that just because you're Israeli doesn't mean you can't achieve victory and international success,” Longuèvre continued.

"We have hired a sports psychologist and, with the team I have around me, we are trying to professionalize the preparation of athletes in all areas as best as possible.”

The French coach recognized that his team arrived full of humility at the European Championships this year, and that a single medal would have been enough to make them happy.

When Israel won five medals, including one in gold, it made it possible to resound the Israeli anthem in Munich – a strong symbol, but also a goal that the Federation set itself.

"From October last year, we immediately made it a priority to have a medal in Munich. We had to succeed because of the 50 years of the attacks, and to show the world that terrorism does not and will not bring down Israel", said Longuèvre.

"The people who perpetrated this attack had the ambition to weaken the State of Israel. But 50 years later, the sportsmen return here, their heads held high, with the 'Hatikva' (Israeli national anthem) resounding in the very center of Munich. These are symbols of strong resilience.”

Intoxicated by these exploits which generated enthusiasm throughout the country, the Israeli team can now focus on the next World Championships in Athletics which will take place in Budapest, Hungary, in 2023 before the Olympic Games in Paris, France, in 2024.

With emerging talents like high-jumper Yonatan Kapitolnik, sprinter Diana Vaisman, or the young Blessing Afrifah – who became a world junior champion in the 200-meter-race last month – Israel can foresee a future full of promise and legitimate hope of at least one medal in Paris, which would be a first.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555363096687935489 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Israel has never won an Olympic medal in athletics," recalled Longuèvre. "So our goal is to make history and win at least one medal, which would put Israeli athletics in the history of sport."

With a proven professional framework and new means that have enabled Israeli athletes to achieve hitherto inconceivable performances, now nothing seems it can prevent the blues and whites from dreaming and touching the roof of the world.