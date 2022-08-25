Israel: Maccabi Haifa to face PSG in Champion’s League group stage

Maccabi Haifa will join 31 other teams in European soccer's largest annual competition

Israel's Maccabi Haifa soccer team is scheduled to face off against France's Paris Saint-Germain in the Champion's League group stage, it was announced on Thursday.

Maccabi Haifa will join 31 other teams in European soccer's largest annual competition after qualifying for the Champions League group stage by beating out Serbian league champions Crvena Zvezda 5-4 on Wednesday.

The soccer team was placed in group H of the group stage, where it will face off against PSG and Italian club Juventus and Portugal’s Benfica.

PSG features some of the world's best players, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Both Juventus and Benfica are two-time champions as well.

“You’ve brought great pride to all Israelis,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a congratulatory message to the team after their win on Wednesday. “We’ll be crossing our fingers for you in the Champions League.”

The layout of the group stage means every team plays both home and away against the teams drawn in their group, meaning Israeli fans will be able to see Messi and others in person.

Maccabi Haifa became the first Israeli club to qualify in 2002 after defeating Olympiacos and Manchester United. The 2022-2023 appearance will be the third time Maccabi has made it this far in the UEFA Champions League, the most group stage qualifications for an Israeli team. In addition, it will be the first for an Israeli team since Maccabi Tel Aviv made it in 2015.

In 2009, Maccabi Haifa lost all six matches it was involved in and became the first team in history to score no points during their games.