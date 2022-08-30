Tennis star Novak Djokovic to headline Tel Aviv tournament

Serbian star withdrew from the US Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid

Novak Djokovic's team confirmed that the tennis legend will take part in the Watergen Open 2022 in Tel Aviv, Israel after he was forced to withdraw from the US Open last week because he is not vaccinated against Covid

Foreign citizens who are not vaccinated against Covid cannot currently enter the United States or Canada, and Djokovic said he would not get vaccinated, even if it prevented him from participating in some tournaments.

The American Tennis Association stressed from the start that it will follow government rules regarding vaccination status for this year's Open. There is no vaccination requirement for players or their coaching staff - meaning an unvaccinated American would be allowed to play in the tournament - and spectators will not be required to wear masks.

"Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he cannot participate in the US Open 2022, due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens," said Stacey Allaster, tournament director at the US Open.

"We look forward to welcoming Novak back to the 2023 US Open," she added.

The Serbian tennis star also missed the Australian Open in January, despite claiming to receive a government exemption to play the tournament without proof of vaccination.

Tel Aviv's tournament will take place at Expo Tel Aviv from September 26 to October 2.