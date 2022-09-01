Maccabi Haifa starts selling Champions League tickets

Israeli soccer club kicks off the tournament at Benfica on Tuesday, before hosting PSG on September 14

Israeli soccer club Maccabi Haifa this week started selling tickets for its UEFA Champions League matches.

The team kicks off the tournament on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal against Benfica, before hosting French club Paris Saint-German at Sammy Ofer Stadium on September 14. Supporters of the Green from the Carmel will get a chance to see PSG stars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Maccabi Haifa is guaranteed at least six games in the 32-team tournament as part of Group H, which also includes Italian club Juventus based in Turin.

The club gave priority purchasing for season ticket holders and its fan club greenPlus before opening up ticket sales to the general public.

“The management has decided to show its appreciation to loyal fans and announced that only season ticket holders, or fans with a greenPlus membership will be able to purchase tickets,” the club said.

General ticket sales opened up on Thursday afternoon and will last until Wednesday morning of next week.

Ticket prices range from 200 shekels ($60) to 900 shekels ($267).

Sammy Ofer Stadium seats 30,780 and is located in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa.

Maccabi Haifa punched its ticket to the prestigious tournament last month by defeating Red Star Belgrade 5-4 on aggregate.