Champions League: Benfica downs Maccabi Haifa 2-0

'The Greens from the Carmel' start Champions League campaign with a loss in Lisbon

Israel's Maccabi Haifa soccer club started its UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 loss in Lisbon, Portugal to Benfica on Tuesday night.

Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo scored for the heavy favorites against "The Greens from the Carmel" who qualified for the prestigious European tournament for the first time since 2009-2010.

It doesn't get any easier for Maccabi Haifa in the group stage, with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain heading to Haifa's Sammy Ofer Stadium for a match on September 14.

Turin-based Juventus is the other club in the group.

Maccabi Haifa's head coach Barak Bakhar has another reason for concern in the tough group H with injuries to a couple of key players during the match at the Stadium of Light. Exiting the pitch were forwards Sof Podgorano and midfielder Ali Muhammad.

Maccabi Haifa is guaranteed at least six games in the 32-team tournament, but no doubt has higher achievements in mind, with the last go at the Champions League title ending with the club becoming the first team ever to fail to score a single goal or settle for a draw in all six matches.