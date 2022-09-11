Israel: Police detains Maccabi Haifa player before match

Even an intervention from the club didn't convince police officers that Mahmoud Jaber is Maccabi Haifa player

Israeli Arab football player Mahmoud Jaber was detained on Saturday by police while trying to park his car before the Maccabi Haifa match with Ironi Ness Ziona at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

Jaber, who also plays for the Israel national team, did not arrive at the game with other teammates on a club's bus because he was injured and drove his personal car instead. However, he couldn’t enter the parking area because the stadium security did not recognize the player and demanded he show a parking permit and ID.

A video of the incident recorded by one of the eyewitnesses showed that fans tried to convince the security that Jaber was a member of the team.

“Even an intervention from the club and security company's staff, who identified the player, did not convince the police officers that he is indeed a part of the Maccabi Haifa squad,” the club’s official response said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531885754514825217 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Jaber was handcuffed and put into a police car for “disturbing the officers while they were performing their duties,” according to the police statement issued after the incident. He was also accused of refusing to move his car from the lane and blocking the entrance to the stadium.

The player was detained for a few minutes but soon released. He described the situation as a “misunderstanding.” However, the police statement said that the investigation was opened and Jaber could be summoned for further questioning.