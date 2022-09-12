PSG issues strict requirements ahead of match with Maccabi Haifa

Fans who hoped to get an autograph from Messi, Neymar or Mbappe may be disappointed

Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this Wednesday at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa as part of the Champions League group stage.

On Monday, PSG issued strict requirements ahead of their trip to Haifa. Fans who hoped to get a photo or an autograph of Messi, Neymar or Mbappe may be disappointed.

They will not be able to see the Parisian players on their arrival at Ben Gurion Airport because as soon as they get off the plane, the team will board the buses chartered especially for them, in the direction of the Dan Carmel hotel in Haifa.

The management of the Parisian club demanded that no player be photographed and that hotel staff’s mobile phones be banned, which the hotel refused, nevertheless asking its employees not to take photos.

An entire floor, as well as an elevator, have been reserved for the exclusive use of Parisian players. In addition, the floor security door will be locked and the key will be in the hands of the team’s security officer when needed.

Only one hotel staff member will be allowed near the players. Three rooms for meals and briefings are reserved for them.

The hotel management had to hire, at the request of the French, security personnel to patrol and prevent fans from gathering and disturbing the PSG players. Finally, entry to the hotel will only be possible for guests who have reserved rooms in advance.

The reservation of rooms on the same date as the Parisian group has been blocked for a week. In addition, in a press release published on Twitter, the Collectif Ultra Paris (CUP), a group of PSG supporters, announced that they had decided to boycott the trip, calling the conditions of entry into Israel “exaggerated.”