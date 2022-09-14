PSG back in Israel to challenge Maccabi Haifa

The arrival of Parisian stars in Israel captures the hearts of soccer lovers in the country

For the second time in the space of a month and a half, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are in Israel.

At the beginning of July, they faced FC Nantes for the Trophée des Champions at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium. A match which had allowed the Parisians to make short work of the Canaries (4 goals to 0), but which had taken place in relative anonymity in Israel. The meeting, organized in the heart of the summer, did not concern any Israeli team.

The draw for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League offered PSG and its host of stars a new ticket to the Holy Land for, this time, a much more exciting meeting for the Israelis: a match with defending champions Maccabi Haifa.

The big club from the north of the country, which is returning to the Champions League after more than a decade, is thus rubbing shoulders with what is perhaps the best currently in Europe.

Small thumbs of their group, the Israelis, who are also prancing at the top of their championship, will thus play their all-out at home, after a first defeat against Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal last week, and try to create a surprise by relying in particular on the Dutchman Tjaronn Chery or the Haitian Frantzdy Pierrot, who arrived from French soccer club En Avant Guingamp this summer.

The meeting is a real event that blows a wind of madness among soccer lovers in Israel.

The prospect of crossing swords with the French powerhouse stirs conversations throughout the country, whether Jewish or Arab, and brings back the memory of the victory of the valiant Haïfaïm against PSG in 1998, during the final of the Winners' Cup.

So, once the match was announced, the Israelis rushed to the ticket office to get the famous sesame, and the match sold out in a few hours despite staggering prices: $583 for a place in the upper stand behind the cages, at $5,243 for a place in the VIP area.

It's not every day that three of the best players in the world come to Israel to play a game at stake.

The 30,000 seats of the Sammy Ofer stadium, nestled at the foot of Mount Carmel at the entrance to the city, will all be occupied, and the atmosphere promises to be incandescent, Haifa supporters being renowned for their fervor.

Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 Maccabi Haifa fans at the final of the State Cup between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Haifa at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, May 24, 2022.

They will be able to appreciate the arrows of the attacking trio, Messi, Neymar, Mbappé. The French striker was suspended for the game in Tel Aviv. It will therefore be a first for the PSG star, whose sprints and dribbles should give Maccabi defenders a hard time.

But the Parisians will above all have to recover quickly after a grueling journey to Haifa on Tuesday, late in the evening, from Ben Gurion Airport.

If they have not had the opportunity to get their bearings on the lawn of Sammy Ofer, they will be able to admire the breathtaking view from the Dan Panorama hotel, where they are staying, over the famous Bah'ai gardens and the bay of Haifa. With a little luck, if the sky is clear, they will even be able to contemplate the Lebanese border in the distance, the place of all the tensions.

We will also be watching the reaction of the Israeli public to Moroccan PSG defender Ashraf Hakimi. In Tel Aviv, he had been widely hissed because of a tweet published a few years ago in which he showed his support for the Palestinian cause. The player seems to take these whistles with detachment. But let it be said, in Israel, even in sport, politics is never far away.