Neymar, Mbappé, Messi score goals in response to Haifa's Tjaron Chery

Maccabi Haifa managed to score against Paris-Saint Germain in a 3-1 loss for the Group Stage of the Champions League, played in Haifa’s Sammy Ofer stadium on Wednesday

The Israeli team scored the first point on a goal by Tjaronn Chery for Haifa, but the French team answered with three goals of their own. Paris-Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi,Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored one goal each.

Mbappé said the match was hard, and that he did not take Maccabi Haifa for granted.

The 30,000 seats of the Sammy Ofer stadium were sold out ahead of the game as fans rushed to see the Israeli club’s third appearance in the tournament, as well as some of association football’s biggest stars.

Maccabi Haifa entered the Champions League Group Stage after defeating Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade in Sammy Ofer stadium last month.

Last week, the team lost to Portugal’s Benfica.

This is the third time that the Israeli football club has made it to the Champions League, and the first time since Maccabi Tel Aviv made it to the Group Stage for the 2015-2016 season.

The last time Maccabi Haifa made it to the tournament was in the 2009-2010 season.