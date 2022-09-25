Israeli football team secures spot in 2024 UEFA playoffs

The playoffs will be held in March 2024 in Germany

Israel’s national football team on Saturday landed on the top of its group in the UEFA Nations League beating Albania 2-1, which guarantees the team a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

The first half of the match that took place at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv didn’t impress fans with goals, but the second half started with Israeli forward Shon Weissman scoring after a pass from midfielder Gabi Kanichowsky.

After Albania's Myrto Uzini left the teams tied with 1-1 on 88 minutes, Israel’s Tai Baribo brought his team the winning second goal at the 92-minute mark, placing Israel first in League B Group. This achievement automatically qualified the team for League A and the UEFA 2024 playoffs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573778635978412040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The playoffs will be held in March 2024. The matches will identify the final three teams that will play in the UEFA 2024 finals in Germany.

Earlier in September, Israeli team Maccabi Haifa scored the first goal in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the match against France’s Paris-Saint Germain, which resulted in a 3-1 loss.