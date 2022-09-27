The winner of 21 Grand Slam titles will be teamed up with Israel's Yoni Erlich in the doubles tournament

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic arrived in Israel on Monday night to participate in the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open tournament.

Upon landing, Djokovic wrote in the guest book at the terminal of Ben Gurion Airport that he was “happy and excited to be back in Israel.”

“Looking forward to a great experience,” the player added.

Djokovic will enter the Israeli tournament, which is taking place from September 26 to October 2, in the top-16 stage. He will play against the winner of the match between Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and Spain's Pablo Andujar.

The winner of 21 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic will also be paired up with Israeli player Yoni Erlich in the doubles tournament. They have previously partnered in 2010 at the Queen’s Club Championships.

It will be Erlich's last tournament. The 45-year-old Israeli player, who was the winner of the 2008 Men’s Doubles at the Australian Open, said he would finish his tennis career after playing with Djokovic.

Other top international players to participate in the tournament include Diego Schwartzman, Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and Botic van de Zandschulp.