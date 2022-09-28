Team advances to next summer's tournament with 3-1 defeat of Ireland at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium

Israel’s national youth soccer team qualified for the under-21 UEFA European Championships after defeating Ireland 3-1 at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday.

It is the third time in history the Israeli men’s team qualified for the championships.

The tournament will take place next summer in Georgia and Romania.

“You have once again proven that spirit, courage, and a lot of faith will take Israeli football forward,” Israel Professional Football Leagues chairman Erez Kalfon said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid also congratulated the team on Twitter “for the great achievement.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the players “might be young, but every one of them is a champion.”

However, soccer fans were disturbed from celebrations by a video circulating on social media showing the team’s head coach Guy Luzon slapping player Ziv Morgan on his left cheek during what looked like a heated argument.

Commenting on the incident after the game, Luzon said it was “just a pat.”

“Everything’s out of love. My slaps are for real. What I gave Morgan was just a pat,” the coach claimed.

Earlier in June, Israel’s under-19 men’s team made history by advancing to the country’s first-ever European soccer final. The team was defeated 3-1 by England.