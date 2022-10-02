Novak Djokovic wins Tel Aviv Watergen Open

Serbian tennis star defeats Marin Čilić 6-3, 6-4

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday night, defeating Croatian Marin Čilić on center court in two sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4.

The 35-year-old top seed's straight-set victory over the second-seeded Čilić means that Djokovic has become the first man to win on the hard court (Tel Aviv), clay (Rome) and grass (Wimbledon) this season, according to the ATP Tour.

Djokovic did not lose a set at the tournament in Tel Aviv, which returned to the Mediterranean coastal city after a 26-year absence.

The event took place at the Expo Tel Aviv Complex.

It was the 89th tour title of his career.

Djokovic granted an interview with i24NEWS prior to the championship match in which he discussed his visit to Israel, among other topics.