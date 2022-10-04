Maccabi Haifa kicks off at Juventus after Yom Kippur

The team's schedule was brought forward several hours due to the Jewish holiday

Maccabi Haifa will face Juventus of Turin in the Champions League this Wednesday evening, just outside Yom Kippur.

The team arrived in the northern Italian city earlier than expected due to fasting for the Jewish holiday.

Israel's football federation had taken precautions by contacting UEFA to obtain permission not to play the match during Yom Kippur. UEFA granted the Israelis' demands and also allowed them to arrive at the stadium 20 minutes after legal time so the players could break the fast properly.

Maccabi sees this match as a great opportunity to get their first points in the competition as both teams have lost their first two group stage meetings.

As well as getting ready to face Juventus, the Israeli squad have to take care of Yom Kippur preparations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1576902129846956032 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

With this in mind, the team's entire schedule was brought forward by several hours. The players will train on Tuesday morning before the pre-match press conference, then rest until the last meal before the fast, which will take place in a synagogue near their hotel.

An officiant is accompanying the team to provide Yom Kippur prayers for players wishing to observe the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

It is also agreed within the team that players who have observed the fast will not start the game, and will make room in the starting 11 for non-Jewish players and non-fasting Jews. The latter will be entitled to a classic preparation on Wednesday.

At the end of the fast, a special menu will be provided for the players by the group's dietician. The match will start about an hour and a half after the end of Yom Kippur.