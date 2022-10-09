Israel excited about possible Euro 2024 qualification after favorable draw

Israel managed to get into the second hat before the draw thanks to its good results in the Nations League

Israeli fans are hopeful about the possibility that its team will qualify for the 2024 European Soccer Championship in Germany after a favorable draw on Sunday.

Israel, which had managed to get into the second hat before the draw thanks to its good results in the Nations League, avoided most big European soccer nations such as England, France, Italy and Belgium.

Israel was placed in Group I with Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus and Andorra. The top two teams from each group will qualify and join the host nation Germany.

"We worked hard to be in the second hat and have a real chance to qualify for Euro 2024," said team manager Yossi Benayoun.

Israel has never qualified for the European Championship and has not participated in a major tournament since the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

If they are to overcome the other teams, Israel will need to get good results in this campaign, which begins in March and ends in November.

Reigning champions Italy will face England in their group, beating them in the previous edition's final in 2021.

On the other hand, France will have a tough group to contend with, with tough matches against the Netherlands, Ireland and Greece.