Champions League: Maccabi Haifa beat Juventus 2-0

Pair of goals from Omer Atzili secure home win for Israeli soccer club

Israel's Maccabi Haifa played spoiler on Tuesday night with a 2-0 home victory over Italian club Juventus at Sammy Ofer Stadium in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

The Turin-based team needed the three points in Group H of the UEFA Champions League to keep pace at the top of the table with Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), each with seven points. Juventus sits at three points.

The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16 in the prestigious soccer tournament, while the third-place finisher advances to the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Maccabi Haifa remained winless until Tuesday night's upset that featured a pair of goals from Omer Atzili playing as a right winger in the match.

Last week in northern Italy, Juventus defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-1. Prior to that, the Greens from the Carmel suffered losses at the hands of Benfica and PSG.

The Israeli club in August advanced to the Champions League group stage for the first time in over a decade, beating Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade 5-4 on aggregate in the Balkan country.

It is Maccabi Haifa’s third-ever appearance in the group stage and the first for an Israeli team since Maccabi Tel Aviv’s run in 2015.