Israel wins bronze medal at World Judo Championship

It was the first time that Israel’s national judo team competed in the world’s mixed team contest

Israel’s mixed-gender team on Thursday won a bronze medal at the World Judo Championship in Uzbekistan after defeating athletes from the Netherlands.

It was the first time that Israel’s national judo team competed in the world’s mixed team contest. They competed against the French delegation in the semi-final and were defeated 1:4.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580504314128527360 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli athletes then faced delegation from Uzbekistan, South Korea and the Netherlands during the final round of the championship. After defeating host Uzbekistan 4:2, Israelis competed with the Netherlands beating them 4:2 and claiming the team’s first medal.

Each team had three male and three female athletes competing in several weights: up to 57 kg, up to 70, and over 70 for women, and up to 73 kg, up to 90, and over 90 for men. A total of 17 teams took part in the championship held in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan.