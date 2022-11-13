World Cup Memories: 1986, Maradona's Hand of God

Diego Maradona's infamous goal cheated one nation out of the world cup, and brought another revenge

The biggest game of every tournament is the final, the clash where the champions are decided. However, in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the final was not the biggest game, nor were either of the two semifinals.

Football fans would remember instead for years to come, the quarterfinal between Argentina and England.

To understand the meaning of this game we have to go four years backwards. In 1982, Argentina invaded a small group of islands not far from its shores in the south Atlantic. They are called the Falklands, but for Argentina they will always be the Islas Malvinas. The islands belonged to the British empire since the 19th century but Argentina always claimed sovereignty over them.

The Argentine military junta was right when it assumed that by invading the islands it would gain popular support at home and distract from the harsh criticism of its horrible human rights abuses. But it was absolutely wrong believing that there would be no response from London.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was also under heavy criticism due to deep economic reforms and what better way to avoid that than an overseas war. Despite the islands being half a world away the British navy and army were sent, once they arrived Argentina had no chance. In a short yet bloody war, the UK retook the Falkland Islands.

JOHNNY EGGITT (AFP) Former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher (C)

The war ended just as the 1982 World Cup in Spain began. Argentina and England were both there but failed to impress. Especially Argentina, who came into the tournament as defending champions and featured an upcoming superstar called Diego Armando Maradona.

Fast forward to 1986. The war may have ended 4 years earlier but emotions were still strong as fate brought these two teams to face each other in the quarterfinal. England, as always, came with an impressive squad and high hopes of finally winning the world cup again after 20 years. Argentina once more featured Maradona, already seen by many as the best player in the world, though one that was no stranger to controversies.

After a goalless first half, the two faces of Maradona appeared shortly after the break. It began with a high ball towards the English penalty box, one that veteran goalkeeper Peter Shilton should have easily dealt with. But somehow the much shorter Maradona reached the ball ahead of him.

Hundreds of millions around the world, and a hundred thousand people at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico, saw Maradona striking the ball with his hand but one person missed it, the referee. The goal was allowed and Argentina were leading. The hand of God had moved.

A few minutes later, the villain became a genius. In what is seen as the greatest goal ever scored in a World Cup, Maradona took the ball in his own half, left the entire English defense behind him and rolled another one past Shilton - Argentina were 2-0 up.

STAFF / AFP Diego Maradona immediately before scoring his second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup

England got one back but it was not enough. Argentina won 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals. The perfect revenge was served, cold and painful.

Maradona scored two more goals in the semifinal against Belgium and set up the winning goal for Jorge Burruchaga in the final against West Germany. These were all huge moments in huge games, but it is that quarterfinal against England which is mostly remembered from the World Cup.

Yet another reminder that football is much more than just a game.