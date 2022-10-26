Racers hope that official support for horse racing could help prevent Arab-Israeli youth from turning to crime

Horse racing in Israel is not totally forbidden, and it’s not completely authorized either, but it does exist. It is especially popular among Arab Israelis.

Horse racing dates back to antiquity, but it’s never really caught on in Israel. Not officially, but there are horse races, taking place two weekends a month on an improvised racecourse next to a cotton field in the north of Israel, between the town of Kiryat Bialik and the village of Tamra.

The 1,100-yard track lies on private agricultural land, provided by a local farmer.

"It's a hobby, it's only for the pleasure of the sport because there is no betting here,” noted Ali, a racegoer.

And the course itself is hardly Ascot or Saratoga.

"It's not what we call a good track, it's far from the European level but it's nice, let's say it's better than nothing,” said Malek, a jockey.

Malek, 22, would love to race professionally. He spent a year in Italy, training at the San Siro Galoppo racetrack.

"Horses are a family tradition. My father is a breeder and trainer, that's how I became a jockey and started racing. In Italy, it's a recognized practice, supported by the state and you can make a living out of it,” he said.

“Here it is only a hobby. Unfortunately, we have no support."

Moundar, a racing commentator, agreed.

"I don't know if the state will ever support us, but we hope that in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) the Minister of Sports will listen to us, open the doors and help us develop horseback riding, so that there will be at least one proper racetrack.”

He added that official support for horse racing would help prevent Arab-Israeli youth from turning to crime, a serious worry among his community.

“The situation has been chaotic for several years," he noted.

The race meetings are attended by several dozen people, mostly men. For Yusuf, a horse owner, participation, rather than winning, is what’s important.

"We are all very passionate. When your horse comes first or second, it is always a pleasure. Well, today my horse lost but it's not serious.”

There is, he noted optimistically, always the next time.