Israel's World Cup 2014 was overshadowed - but not diminished - by violence leading to Op 'Protective Edge'

The summer of 2014 was a very dramatic one in the Gaza border area.

Following the kidnaping and murder of three Israeli teens in the West Bank, Israel launched its biggest and fiercest military operation in years: targeting Hamas and the Islamic Jihad groups entrenched in the Gaza Strip.

As the fighting raged, residents of the so called "Gaza Envelope” – Israeli communities close to the Strip - found themselves on the frontline of an extremely heavy wave of rocket attacks and spent most of the summer in shelters.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 A tribute on July 6, 2014 in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, to Gilad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel, and Eyal Yifrach, three teenagers kidnapped and murdered by a Hamas cell in the West Bank

July 13 was different, however. The people of Or Haner, a small kibbutz close to the Gaza border prepared for the world cup final: Germany vs Argentina.

It had a special significance for them. The kibbutz was established in 1957 by Argentinian Jews and most of its residents still had a strong connection with this South American country.

Ironically, its neighbor, Kibbutz "Brur Hail" is Brazilian-oriented and the semi-finals that year saw a rare combination where both teams played: Brazil, the hosts of the tournament, played against Germany and suffered one of the most stinging defeats in the history of the World Cup, if not in Brazilian football history: Germany steamrolled it 7:1

In the other game Argentina overcame the Netherlands, losing finalists four years before, in a penalty shootout to reach its first World Cup final since 1990.

Resident of Or Haner told me that while they were cheering, they could also hear the silent shame in Brur Hail.

GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP/File) Germany's forward Mario Goetze scores the winner against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final

I was a young journalist at i24NEWS, only a year in my role. And though the war occupied the news desk and left almost no room for other stories, I was determined to cover the final in Or Haner. We came to the Kibbutz around 19:30 and had few interviews. The people there were very passionate about the game, and were not very concerned about the situation in the south.

"We’ve lived in this tough reality for 14 years on and off" one of the residents told me. "The world cup however is something that happens once in 4 years so we must find a way to combine the two." The atmosphere there was unique.

The houses were open to everyone who wanted to come, and we could see some special guests who arrived to watch the game and to support the residents there. Among them was Israel’s former prime minister, Yair Lapid, then finance minister.

We also saw the famous illusionist and performer Uri Geller who gave us a surprising reaction when we asked him about his ability to influence the game with his metal power "I'm a very spiritual person, I believe in the mental power and in praying, but I'm not a miracle maker" he said.

Hadas Parush/Flash90 Portrait of Israeli-British illusionist, magician, television personality, and self-proclaimed psychic, Uri Geller, at his Museum in Jaffa, Israel.

The match started with a surprising goal to Argentina, which was ruled offside a few seconds later. The game entered extra time after 90 minutes without any goals. It ended in a small 1:0 to Germany after Mario Gotze scored in the 113th minute.

It wasn’t the best final I've seen, not even a good game as far as I’m concerned. But the atmosphere and the hospitality of the resident of Or Haner made it one of the most special experiences I ever had while following soccer.

When we drove back home I thought about this unbelievable scene - here we were, a collection of strangers sitting together watching a football game with rockets liable to hit us any second. Striving for normality with death ever-lurking.

Perhaps that's the story of this country.