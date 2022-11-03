Maccabi Haifa's Champions League run ends with loss
Home loss to Portuguese side Benfica by score of 6-1 squashes hopes of qualifying for Europa League
Maccabi Haifa's Champions League run ended on Wednesday night with a home loss to Portuguese club Benfica by a score of 6-1.
The Israeli team thus finished in last place in the group stage, missing out on an opportunity to continue international play in the Europa League.
Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are moving on to the round of 16, while third place Juventus will play in the Europa League.
Benfica and PSG were tied on points, with PSG defeating Juventus 2-1 in Turin, Italy on Wednesday night. However, Benfica took first place with more away goals scored — Benfica with nine away goals versus PSG with six.
Benfica scored five second-half goals to beat Maccabi Haifa.
A header by Goncalo Ramos opened the scoreboard for the Portuguese side, which was canceled out by a Tjaronn Chery penalty in the 26th minute, but Petar Musa put Benfica back ahead just before the hour.
Alex Grimaldo, from a free-kick, and Rafa Silva added further goals and Henrique Araujo made it five in the 88th minute, before Joao Mario sealed a sensational win in the second added minute.
It was Haifa’s third time reaching the Champions League group stage. No Israeli team has ever advanced to the round of 16.