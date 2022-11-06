Israeli finishes 2nd in NYC Marathon women's race

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finishes just seven seconds behind the winner

The Israeli long-distance runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter on Sunday placed second in the New York City Marathon women's race.

She ran a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds -- just seven seconds behind the winner.

Kenya's Sharon Lokedi finished in first with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. It was Lokedi's first ever marathon.

Chemtai Salpeter came to Israel legally as a migrant worker from Kenya in 2008, working as a nanny. She met her husband, who was also a runner and a coach and saw the potential in her.

After starting to run in Israel, she quickly became the country's long-distance champion.

While coming close to or at the top in various races, one of her greatest achievements so far was at the NYC Marathon.

She also won the bronze medal at the women’s marathon at the World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon. In doing so, Chemtai Salpeter, who became an Israeli citizen in 2016, became just the third Israeli to win a medal at that competition and her results were the best ever for an Israeli at a world championships.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's race after already claiming victory in the Boston Marathon earlier this year.

The unseasonably warm day in NYC brought huge crowds in the city's first marathon at full capacity since the Covid-19 pandemic.