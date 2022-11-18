English
Israel's Azran takes silver at World Taekwondo Championships

Israel's Dana Azran (L) and Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova fight during the final bout of the 2022 World Taekwondo Championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, on November 17, 2022.
Ezran became the first Israeli Taekwondo fighter to reach the final round in a world championship

Dana Ezran, 21-year-old Israeli Taekwondo fighter, won a silver medal at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday. 

Ezran became the first Israeli Taekwondo fighter to reach the final round in a world championship competition. Israel, a world-class powerhouse in judo, has a comparatively humble reputation for prowess in the Korean martial art.

At 19, Ezran is the youngest Israeli athlete to win an Olympic medal.

She registered impressive victories against her Ivorian and French opponents the preliminary stages of the competition. She then went to beat Mexico's Paloma Garcia in the quarter-finals, then German Lorena Brandl in the semis.

