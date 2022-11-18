Ezran became the first Israeli Taekwondo fighter to reach the final round in a world championship

Dana Ezran, 21-year-old Israeli Taekwondo fighter, won a silver medal at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday.

Ezran became the first Israeli Taekwondo fighter to reach the final round in a world championship competition. Israel, a world-class powerhouse in judo, has a comparatively humble reputation for prowess in the Korean martial art.

At 19, Ezran is the youngest Israeli athlete to win an Olympic medal.

She registered impressive victories against her Ivorian and French opponents the preliminary stages of the competition. She then went to beat Mexico's Paloma Garcia in the quarter-finals, then German Lorena Brandl in the semis.