Israeli basketball star Willie Sims dies aged 64

American-Israeli basketball player Willie Sims, who became a symbol of Maccabi Tel Aviv, died on Friday at the age of 64 of a heart attack.

He left behind his wife Ariella and their three children. Sims was born on June 16, 1958 and grew up in New York in a Jewish family.

Because of his ties to Judaism, Sims came to Israel when he was 19. He played for Maccabi Haifa from 1981 to 1983 and then from 1983 to 1985 performed for Hapoel Tel Aviv, where he won the Israeli Basketball State Cup.

From 1987 to 1992 he played for Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he won the Israeli Basketball Super League five times and became one of the club's most famous players. In 1993, the year Maccabi Tel Aviv lost the championship after 23 years, Sims was no longer on the roster.

Moshe shai/Flash90 Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Ralph Klein talks to Willie Sims (L).

He transferred to Hapoel Eilat, where he played until his retirement in 1996. In 1999, Sims made a brief return to the National League with Maccabi Hadera, where he also served as an assistant coach, but after appearing in 19 games, he retired again, this time for good.

Sims played 309 league games in Israel over 15 seasons and scored 3,761 points. He is ranked 47th on the list of the greatest players of all time.

He also appeared in 76 playoff games in Israel, in which he scored 842 points, ranking 14th on the list of all-time best players in the playoffs in Israel. Sims said he fell in love with Israel and acclimated to the culture and character of Israelis, but experienced two incidents of police violence in 2012 and 2013.