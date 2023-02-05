South Africa Rugby Association withdraws Israeli team’s invitation

Anti-Israel sentiments remain widespread in South Africa, where the government accuses Israel of pursuing a policy of 'apartheid'

The South Africa Rugby Association has withdrawn its invitation to Israeli club Tel Aviv Heat to participate in second division competition from March 24.

The body that manages rugby competitions at the national level said Thursday that the Israeli club as well as teams from Spain, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe and six South African teams would participate in the competition. However, later on Friday SA Rugby informed the Tel Aviv Heat that the invitation had been withdrawn and that a Mexican team would replace it.

SA Rugby chairman Mark Alexander said the decision was made after "listening to the views of important stakeholder groups."

"We made this decision to prevent the competition from becoming divisive, despite Israel being a full member of World Rugby and the IOC (the International Olympic Committee)," he added.

Anti-Israeli sentiments remain widespread in South Africa, where the government has frequently accused Israel of pursuing an "apartheid" policy toward the Palestinians. Last year, the former South African justice chief was ordered to apologize for comments made two years earlier, promising to support Israel.

In 2019, the country announced its intention to close its embassy in Tel Aviv, and a year earlier Pretoria recalled its ambassador to Israel to protest violence along the Israel-Gaza border. Several years ago, the African National Congress - the dominant force in South Africa's politics - also proposed new rules regarding dual citizenship to prevent South African citizens from enlisting in the Israeli army.