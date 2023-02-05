Israel: Citing 'Arab values,' soccer team snubs Pride-themed ceremony

Club highlights 'commitment to Arab society and its values' as 9 out of 11 players refuse to don jerseys decorated with LGBTQ flag

A soccer team from an Arab-majority city in Israel came under fire after the majority of its players refused to don a jersey adorned with the LGBTQ pride flag as part of a pre-match ceremony.

Israel's soccer association decided on a joint initiative with the Israel Gay Youth (IGY) non-profit, where a weekend's games would pass under the banner of support for LGBTQ youths with each game be preceded by a ceremony featuring pride flags and other tributes.

Only two of Bnei Sakhnin's starting 11—Gad Amos and Guy Melamed, who are Israeli Jews—agreed to wear the jersey featuring a rainbow-color heart, which was designed for the ceremony.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1622002475518640128 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Before the game, the club sent a letter to the national soccer association, highlighting what it described as a commitment "to Arab society and its values."

"Guided by the same values that grant the right to shape society's identity and life and respect for each individual human being and to respect the sanctity of the individual and their freedom, the management of the Bnei Sakhnin sports club will allow each player to determine for themselves the manner of their participation in the support ceremony for the IGY association which will be held tonight at the league games," the letter read.

The governing body responded in a statement expressing "regret that there are those who chose not to take part in an activity aiming to support a minority in Israeli society. The association will continue to promote messages of understanding and inclusion in the league's activities in the future."