Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins gold at Grand Slam in Tel Aviv

Raz Hershko won Israel's second gold medal at the international judo championship in Tel Aviv on Saturday, beating her Turkish opponent in the 78-kilo category.

Hershko’s victory comes a day after her compatriot Sagi Muki also won gold by beating a Turkish opponent in just 12 seconds. It was Muki's first individual medal since the 2021 European Judo Championships.

"It's an incredible medal for me," he said after the victory. "It is important for me to convey the following message: keep fighting for what you want, believe in yourself."

In total, Israeli judokas won four medals during the competition, including Tamar Malca's silver and Timna Nelson Levy's bronze. The 2023 Tel Aviv Grand Slam, which took place from February 16-18, hosted 398 competitors from 52 countries. With three gold medals, one silver and one bronze, France took first place in the competition ahead of Canada and Israel.

Earlier in February, Israeli judoka Gili Sharir won the under-63 kg gold medal at the Paris Grand Slam judo tournament.