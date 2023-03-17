Twelfth annual Jerusalem Marathon kicks off

The race will pass by the Supreme Court, the president's residence, the Israel Museum and the Old City walls

The twelfth edition of the Jerusalem Marathon kicked off on Friday morning.

Runners took their places on the starting line of what is considered an extremely difficult marathon. The 26.22 mile race will pass by a number of significant sites in Jerusalem including the Supreme Court, the president's residence, the Israel Museum, and the walls of the Old City.

The Jerusalem Marathon is organized by the Jerusalem Municipality in cooperation with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism.

The marathon itself consists of five circuits. The full marathon started at 7:00 am between the Knesset and the Israel Museum with the finish line at Sacher Park. The half marathon started at the same place 15 minutes earlier and will finish at a different part of Sacher Park. The 6 mile race is divided into two groups with starts at 9:30 am and 9:45 am.

The 5K race began at 7:30 a.m. at the same location as the other races and will end near the National Library at Hebrew University's Givat Ram campus. A shorter family run of just over a mile is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. while the half-mile run began at 8:30 a.m.