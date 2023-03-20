Israeli MMA fighter knocks out antisemitic opponent

'I belong to a family of Holocaust survivors, this is a double victory'

Rafael "The Cop" Aronov, an Israeli MMA fighter who also works as a police officer in the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, knocked out his antisemitic Kazakh opponent in an official fight last week.

Ilyas "Bad Boy" Sadykov had sent antisemitic slurs to Rafael Aronov in the days leading up to the fight. Messages such as, "I'm going to kill you" and "I'm going to burn you like this guy," were sent by the Kazakh to his Israeli opponent, accompanied by pictures of Adolf Hitler.

"I chose not to react to his provocations. I preferred to respond in the arena," said the Israeli fighter after his victory. "I belong to a family of Holocaust survivors, this is a double victory," he added.

After the fight, which took place in Israel, Ilyas Sadykov complained on social networks that the judges had influenced the outcome of the fight and requested a new one, this time in Kazakhstan. For his part, Rafael Aronov chose to remain focused on his sporting career, but sent a clear message on Instagram: "I am ready to die for the things I stand for."

Israeli media outlets further noted that the "wannabe Borat" (referring to British Jewish actor Sasha Baron Cohen's comedy film in which he plays an anti-Semitic Kazakh) had a great time in Israel despite the presence of "many Jews."

In December, Natan Levy, another Israeli MMA fighter of French origin, had called out the rapper Kanye West after his numerous antisemitic outbursts.

"Kanye West, if you have a problem with me or my people, come and see me", he had declared in a press conference after a victorious fight.