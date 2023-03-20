Israeli racecar driver 'makes history' competing in Saudi Arabia

In 2020 Nissany became the first Israeli to sign with Formula 1

Tel Aviv-born racing driver Roy Nissany became the first Israeli athlete to compete in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old racer performed at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah over the weekend, finishing 10th in the sprint race at the Formula 2. The achievement is significant as Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations.

However, last August Riyadh opened its airspace to Israeli flights in what was seen as a sign of normalization between the countries.

Nissany, who was born in Tel Aviv and raised in France, is also a Formula 1 test driver with Williams. In 2020 he became the first Israeli to sign with Formula 1. Roy is the son of former racing driver Chanoch Nissany.