Basketball Champions League: Hapoel Jerusalem cruises to victory in Strasbourg

SIG Strasbourg welcomed Hapoel Jerusalem on Wednesday night at the Rhénus for the last day of the group games of the Basketball Champions League, where the hosts were beaten on the court by the Israeli club 63-71.

The game was synonymous with the final standings between the two teams, both of whom have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Hapoel Jerusalem finished first in its group and will therefore have home court advantage in the quarterfinals, as well as a more lenient draw. Strasbourg, on the other hand, who finished second, may have a more complicated draw.

David Boccara/i24NEWS The Champions League basketball match between SIG Strasbourg and Hapoel Jerusalem in Strasbourg, France

From the beginning of the first quarter, Jerusalem dominated in all sectors of the game and started off hot with a 22-10 lead, also in part due to the clumsiness of Strasbourg's shooting.

Hapoel continued with the lead during the second and third quarters, and had a ten point lead after thirty minutes of play. The domination by Jerusalem was without much of a counter throughout the game, with the Israeli side showing more energy and aggressiveness, but also more success from the field than their French opponents.

David Boccara/i24NEWS Israeli fans at the match between SIG Strasbourg and Hapoel Jerusalem in Strasbourg, France

Hapoel Jerusalem previously defeated SIG Strasbourg in their two meetings in Israel and France during the season. In the first game, Hapoel Jerusalem won a close matchup by the final score of 81-80, thanks to a basket scored in the very last seconds of the game by a former Strasbourg player who now plays for Jerusalem, Levi Randolph.

Unlike the head-to-head earlier in the season, Wednesday night's game was a much less tight-knit affair.