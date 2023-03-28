Indonesia could lose hosting rights to U20 World Cup for refusing to host Israelis

The Israeli team, which will participate in the tournament for the first time, was supposed to be based in Bali

Indonesia could lose the opportunity to host the Under-20 FIFA World Cup and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after refusing to host the Israeli team, the Associated Press reported.

FIFA canceled an important pretorunament event after regional governors and protesters demanded the exclusion of the squad from Israel, and the tournament, scheduled for May 20 to June 11, could be suspended.

The official draw for group assignments in the Under-20 World Cup was supposed to take place in Bali on Friday, but FIFA canceled the event after the island's governor, Wayan Koster, called for the Israeli team to be banned from playing there.

The Israeli team, which will participate in the tournament for the first time, was supposed to be based in Bali, which is home to one of the six stadiums that were to be used to host matches for the tournament.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that Israel's participation in the Under-20 World Cup did not mean a change in the country's foreign policy, saying that sport and politics should not be mixed.

"I hereby guarantee Israel's participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy position toward Palestine, because our support for Palestine is always strong and sturdy," he said in an address.

According to FIFA regulations, the host for any of its international tournaments must allow fans from all over the world to come to the matches, as was the case during the World Cup this past winter in Qatar.

Despite not having any diplomatic relations, the Israeli foreign ministry opened a temporary office in the Gulf nation during the tournament and direct flights between Doha and Tel Aviv operated on a limited basis.

Argentine media outlet DobleAmarilla reported that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have offered to host the tournament in the event FIFA decides to strip the hosting rights.

Argentina's U-20 National Team will not play in the tournament, after failing to qualify through the South American route back in January. In the event the South American country were to take over hosting responsibilities, Argentina could qualify for the tournament as the host nation.