Beitar Jerusalem supporters invade pitch during match against Bnei Sakhnin

It remains to be seen if Beitar Jerusalem and their supporters will receive a fine and a possible stadium ban

Fans of Beitar Jerusalem's soccer team invaded the field during a soccer game on Sunday evening, causing a stoppage in their match against Bnei Sakhnin in Petah Tikva, according to Israeli media.

The pitch invasion reportedly came in the midst of a tense atmosphere at the neutral site stadium, after Sakhnin supporters threw flares onto the field at the beginning of the match.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647667178362077191 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fan trouble has continued to persist among Israeli soccer games across the country.

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv and rivals Hapoel Tel Aviv have both had hardcore fans, known as "ultras," being banned for matches over the past year due to the throwing of flares and other objects on the field of play.

In a move to try and stop the flare throwing earlier this season, Israeli officials erected a net at Bloomfield Stadium around the ultra's sections during the last Tel Aviv Derby, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579544187028262912 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the nets being in place, fans of both teams sent flares onto the field after the nets failed to stop them from reaching the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Beitar Jerusalem and their supporters will receive a fine and possibly a stadium ban.