The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Wednesday condemned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the European Sambo Championships, which began this week in the northern Israel city of Haifa.

In a statement published on social media, the embassy said that it saw the participation of the athletes as an "insult to the memory of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including more than 220 Ukrainian athletes, who gave their lives in the fight for the future of a democratic European country."

"We protest to the Culture and Sports Ministry and the Haifa Municipality about the conduct of the European Sambo Championships. Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in the competition and is sponsored by a Russian government organization that is boycotted by all Western countries," the embassy said.

The tournament is sponsored by Russian energy company Rosneft, which was hit with EU sanctions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia uses the competition as an ideological weapon to spread propaganda and whitewash its crimes. Belarus, as a partner in the military aggression against Ukraine, is also responsible for the crimes against humanity that happened in Ukraine," the embassy added in the statement.

The call to boycott the tournament is not the first by Ukraine, whose team did not compete in last years edition in Serbia after the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) did not ban the Russian and Belarusian squads.

"We call on all national Sambo federations of member countries of the International Sambo Federation and the European Sambo Federation to support us in our struggle to preserve freedom, equality, democratic and human values, international sports and Olympic principles!" the National Sambo Federation of Ukraine stated.