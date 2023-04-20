WBNA star Alysha Clark makes surprise visit to Israeli hospital

Clark, a two-time WNBA champion, is Israel's leading athlete in the sport’s top league

WNBA star Alysha Clark made a surprise visit this week to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan in central Israel to meet Israeli and Palestinian patients and staff.

During her visit, Clark spent time with pediatric patients, encouraging them to have perseverance and determination to achieve their goals and offering them hope and positivity during their treatment and recovery. The player also saw a demonstration of some of the facility's advanced medical technologies and treatments.

Clark, a two-time WNBA champion, is Israel's leading athlete in the sport’s top league. She currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, but regularly visits Israel, where she previously played for three teams.