Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Monaco in 1st Euroleague quarter-finals

AS Monaco was heavily defeated at home on Tuesday by Maccabi Tel Aviv (79-67) at the opening game of the quarter-finals of the Euroleague basketball.

The European club thus loses home advantage in this best-of-five series and will have to win at least one match in Israel to qualify for the Final Four, which a club in the French championship has not reached since 1997. The second match is scheduled for Thursday, again in Monaco.

Maccabi led for the entire game after the first nine minutes. It had a particularly strong second half, where the Israeli team established its superiority. Maccabi’s strong defense and Wade Baldwin’s leadership allowed the Yellows to secure the win.

“It is good to take the first game, but this is a well-polished team,” Baldwin, who brought his team 20 points, six assists and six rebounds, told the media after the game.

“We have another one on Thursday that we have to take care of. We have to prepare for [it] and continue to fight,” the player added.

Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Oded Kattash in turn said he was “very proud” of his players, saying they did “a very good job, especially defensively.”

“The way we approached this game, I can say we matched their aggressiveness, controlled the defensive rebounds, which is the main goal for us: to stop their running game. Even though we struggled sometimes against their defense, which was very aggressive, we won the game through defense, obviously, so I am very happy,” the coach said.