Maccabi Tel Aviv struggle offensively, fall to Monaco in Game 3 of EuroLeague Quarterfinals

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been put to the brink of elimination in the EuroLeague Playoffs following a 83-78 loss to AS Monaco on Tuesday night.

The Yellows, who split the first two games of the quarterfinal series in the French principality, struggled offensively across all 4 quarters in Game 3, allowing Monaco to take the lead and never look back.

Despite a raucous atmosphere at the sold out Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, which included Maccabi fans pelting the Monaco bench and players with flying paper rolls, the Yellows never found a rhythm offensively and never held a lead in the game.

Monaco's Mike James lead the scoring with 21 points and 4 assists, while Maccabi's Bronzie Colson netted a team high 17 for the hosts. Wade Baldwin IV, who has been they key to Maccabi's dominating period down the stretch before the playoffs, struggled to replicate his performances in Monaco, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field.

James, Monaco's American star, was the key cog in the visitor's offense, scoring 18 in the first half before shutting down Maccabi's backcourt on the other side of the ball in the second frame.

The hosts almost secured a comeback for the ages in the final minute of the game, when Wade Baldwin intentionally missed a free throw with 23 seconds left, leading to a three pointer by Maccabi captain John Di Bartolomeo. Despite cutting the deficit down to three, the Monegasque squad where able to absorb the Maccabi front court pressure and secure the victory.

Maccabi will face elimination in Game 4 on Thursday night at the home, where a win would send the series to a do or die Game 5 in Monaco.

The Israeli side, who have not won a European championship since 2014, are attempting to reach their first ever EuroLeague Final Four.