The Israeli side went on a 20-0 run to begin the second quarter and never looked back

Maccabi Tel Aviv routed AS Monaco 104-69 at home on Thursday night to force an all or nothing Game 5 next Wednesday in the French principality.

It appeared that Maccabi might fall into the same offensive slump that cost the games 2 and 3, but then, out of nowhere, the script flipped. After a dismal first quarter that saw the hosts turn the ball over constantly and miss key shots, the Israeli side went on a 20-0 run to begin the second quarter and never looked back.

The Yellows' impressive run to begin the second frame gave them their first lead at home in the series, after a shocking 5 quarters of of playing from behind. The visitors were able to keep the deficit under double digits at halftime, but the Maccabi offense continued to flow and overmatched what appeared to be an exhausted Monaco defense.

To add to their struggles, Monaco's coach, Sasa Obradovic, lost his mind on the sideline following a foul call towards the end of the third quarter and was promptly ejected from the game.

Maccabi continued to stretch their lead in the final quarter, allowing them to pull key starters and give them a well deserved rest. The Israeli bench was almost as good as the starters, with forward Josh Nebo playing key minutes after starter Jarell Martin picked up three fouls early in the first quarter.

Lorenzo Brown led all scorers with 22 points, while substitutes Darrun Hillard and Akex Poythress had 11 and 12 of the bench each. Monaco's key player, guard Mike James, was limited to 13 points and was benched late in the third as the game grew further away from the visitor's reach.

Maccabi's 35 point victory was not the only thing to celebrate for the fans at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena, as former head coach David Blatt was inducted into the Hall of Fame and had his banner raised to the rafters.

The winner takes all Game 5 will take place next Wednesday evening in Monaco, where Maccabi will attempt to reach their first ever EuroLeague Final Four.