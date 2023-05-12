Israeli Inbar Lanir wins gold at World Judo Championships in Qatar

She is the first Israeli woman since Yarden Gerbi in 2014 to stand on the top step of the podium of the competition

Israeli Inbar Lanir on Friday won a gold medal at the World Judo Championship in Doha, in the 78 kg category.

She is the first Israeli woman since Yarden Gerbi in 2014 to stand on the top step of the podium of the competition after beating the French Audrey Tcheuméo, ranked 4th in the world.

Tcheuméo, 33, lost in the final to Israel's Inbar Lanir, ranked 7th in the world.

For his part, Israeli Peter Paltchik lost this Friday in the quarterfinals but won the bronze medal after the withdrawal of his Canadian opponent Shady Elnahas due to a rib injury.

Paltchik, who competes in the weight category up to 100 kg, has made a series of impressive performances in recent years, including winning the European Championship three years ago.

Arman Adamian of Russia, competing under a neutral banner, was crowned World Judo Champion on Friday after his victory in the final against Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic in the under 100 kg category.