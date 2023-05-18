Israeli team readies to surprise rivals at U-20 World Cup in Argentina

The Israelis are determined to prove their surprise World Cup appearance was no accident

Israel’s national under-20 soccer team arrived in Argentina to compete in their first FIFA World Cup tournament since 1970.

The competition starts on Saturday and will end with the final which will take place on Sunday, June 11. The blue-and-white qualified for the competition last year as part of the 2022 UEFA Under-19 European Championship. They defeated France 2-1 in the semifinals to qualify for the tournament.

Initially, the tournament was set to be held in Indonesia, which objected to Israel's participation, arguing that it had agreed to host the tournament before knowing that the Israeli team would qualify. In response, FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting the event.

Argentina in turn offered the Israeli team a warm welcome. About 80 members of the local Jewish community joined the team in a ceremony in Buenos Aires on Monday, including speeches and a video presentation. Meanwhile, a few streets away, a group of demonstrators commemorated the Nakba, a term used by the Palestinian Authority and Palestinians in Gaza to describe the creation of Israel as a "catastrophe".

"The [Israeli] national football team is the most representative team in the country, because it embodies the diversity of the State of Israel, a state that brings together all its citizens, regardless of their religion or ethnic origin,” said Alejandro Mellincovsky, director for Spanish-speaking countries of the World Zionist Organization, which organized Monday's welcome event. The Israeli team notably includes three Arab players.

On the pitch, the Israelis are determined to prove their surprise World Cup appearance was no accident. In the group stage, they will face Colombia on Sunday, May 21, Senegal on Wednesday, May 24, and Japan on Saturday, May 27.

The first two teams from each group will qualify for the next phase. This occasion offers the Israeli team the chance to make history, as the only goal Israel has scored at a major FIFA tournament dates back to 1970, when Mordechai "Motaleh" Spiegler scored against Sweden in the World Cup in Mexico.