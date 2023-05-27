Israeli Paralympian snags silver at Euro championship

Moran Samuel is one of Israel's top paralympic athletes

Israeli Paralympic rower Moran Samuel won silver on Saturday in the 2000m rowing event at the European Championships in Slovenia.

The Israeli came in at 10:07.97 minutes, which got her on the podium.

Her rival and close friend, Norway's Brigitte Skarsteen, topped the standings with 10:05.80 minutes while France's Nathalie Bonois finishing in third.

Samuel began her career as a basketball player with Karmiel and the Israel national team, before suffering from lower body paralysis at the age of 24.

After a long rehabilitation, she joined the Paralympic Federation to play in the wheelchair basketball team, until she finally turned to rowing, a sport in which she excelled. In particular, she won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and gold at the 2015 World Cup in Italy.