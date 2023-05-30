Emirati club offers $1.9 million a year to Israeli soccer star Omer Atzili

The UAE club Al-Ain is eyeing the Maccabi Haifa star from Israel, and have made it official

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) soccer club Al-Ain made an official recruitment request to the Israeli Maccabi Haifa club for their star Omer Atzili.

The Emirati club stated that it is even prepared to pay the player's $2.14 million release clause. Al-Ain were reported to have put a two-year contract on the table for Atzili, with an annual salary of $1.9 million for each of the two seasons.

For the player from the coastal city in northern Israel, this represented a salary four times higher than the one earned with Maccabi Haifa.

"It's a financial offer you can't refuse", a source close to the player said, "it's a once-in-a-lifetime offer.”

Maccabi Haifa were obviously not keen to part with their star player, and one club official was even very disappointed. "It's very disappointing after all we've been through together. But the decision is in his hands," the official said on the local Channel 12.

Atzili was reported to be on course to win his third straight Israeli championship with Maccabi Haifa, and considered the country's top scorer with 21 goals in 35 games. Al-Ain were their region’s former champions, and currently ranked second in their domestic league, three points behind the leaders.

Two years after the Abraham Accords' signing, linking the UAE and Israel in a new relationship, the two have seen a multitude of bilateral agreements in all areas, including trade, tourism, technology, innovation, and a mingling of cultures, particularly with this new sports offer.