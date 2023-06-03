Israel celebrated the historic soccer game in Argentina amidst a sorrowful weekend at home

Israel's under-20 (U20) national team made local soccer history on Saturday, defeating Brazil 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the U2O World Cup in San Juan, Argentina, after an epic match that went into overtime.

The team’s coach Ofir Haim expressed his joy on Kan Public Broadcaster after the victory,m dedicating it to Israel as a whole.

"We were better on the pitch tonight, there's no doubt about it. The team believes in itself and its chances, and that's what made the difference. I'm confident we'll qualify for the final.”

The quarter-final game had Brazil enter as the overwhelming favorite. The Brazilians only netted their first goal at the 56th minute, when Marcos Leonardo scored. But Israel’s Anan Khalaili quickly equalized the score with a goal four minutes later, with the score remaining tied for the remainder of the second half, leading to extra time.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665103155418263554 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Brazil retook the lead at one minute into overtime, thanks to a goal from Matheus Nascimento. But Israel quickly equalized again, with a goal from Hamza Shibli two minutes later.

Israel sealed its victory in the 105th minute, when Dor Turgeman faced off with goalkeeper Kaique Pereira, and made the game-winning goal, which he dedicated to the families of the three Israeli soldiers killed in a fatal incident on the Israel-Egypt border earlier on Saturday.

AP / Ricardo Mazalan Israel's Dor Turgeman celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra time of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina,

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar spoke to the team’s coach together, telling him, “on a day of sadness, you brought joy and pride on a level that is difficult to describe. I watched every minute of the game. Israeli soccer has never had a day like this.”

And on Twitter Netanyahu wrote, “Our young team made history, bringing great pride to the State of Israel!"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665092711722958853 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"An amazing match from our teen soccer team - what a huge victory! You bring us much honor and pleasure with your wonderful team play and true fighting spirit!" tweeted President Isaac Herzog as soon as the match ended.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665091378655764480 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“What an amazing team, what an inspiration to all our young people who love soccer. We are proud of each of you!” wrote Zohar.

The semi-final game will take place on Thursday. The Israelis will face either the United States or Uruguay, who are scheduled to play on Sunday in Santiago del Estero. The weekend winner will go on to play Israel for a spot in the final.