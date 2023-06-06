Canadian cylclist Derek Gee signs new contract with Israeli team IPT

The Jerusalem-based team has renewed the star's contract in light of his Giro d'Italia performance during which he captured the hearts of fans around the world

Canadian cyclist Derek Gee has signed a new contract with the Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) cycling team. The 25-year-old dominated the Giro d'Italia and captured the hearts of cycling fans around the world, prompting IPT to sign a new six-year contract until 2028.

"We knew Derek had huge potential when we took a chance on him a few years ago. But at this year's Giro, Derek proved that he has the ability to compete alongside the best riders in the professional peloton,” said IPT CEO Sylvan Adams.

The team’s CEO added, “it was a real celebration for Derek, as well as for the young teammates who accompanied him on our Giro team. As a result, we've decided to reward Derek by signing him to a new six-year contract, which will secure his future."

"I've known Derek since he was a kid, winning local races in Canada while accompanying his dad to weekend bike races. IPT is the place for him to be, as it is for other aspiring Canadians and Israelis. We expect great things from this talented rider in the years to come,” concluded Adams.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666006933248114688 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After riding in Rome for the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, where Gee previously fought for four second places and two fourth places, he won the most combative “riders” classification and finished second in the “sprint” and “mountain” classification, where the magnitude of what he achieved in his first Grand Tour started to show.

"Derek Gee is a phenomenal rider and we see him as a future leader of this team. His physical and mental strength makes him one of the best cyclists in the peloton,” said IPT General Manager Kjell Carlström.

“Beyond talent, he really is one of the nicest and most humble riders, and I think the cycling world saw that in the way he presented himself at the Giro. The future looks bright with Derek in the IPT colors", concluded Carlström.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665257516278730754 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I think it really proved the confidence the team had in me. I'm really happy to be able to show why the team trusted me and to put that on paper with these results," confided Gee.

"The relationship I have with the riders, staff and management, and seeing the direction the team can take from a performance point of view, is something I'm incredibly keen to be a part of for the long term. It also gives me the stability to try new directions as a rider," he said.