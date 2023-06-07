UEFA says Israel Football Federation can’t ban Beitar Jerusalem from EU competition

According to UEFA, such a decision would mean the cancellation of Beitar's victory and the handing over of the cup to Maccabi Netanya

In a letter to the Israel Football Federation and Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) determined that the Israel Federation's Disciplinary Committee had exceeded its powers excluding the Jerusalem club from European competitions.

The ban was imposed after the team’s fans stormed the pitch when the club won Israel’s State Cup at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa on May 23. UEFA said that the Israeli disciplinary committee has no power to bar Beitar Jerusalem from participating in European tournaments after winning the domestic cup and earning a Europa Conference League second round ticket.

According to UEFA, such a decision would mean the cancellation of Beitar's victory and the handing over of the cup to Maccabi Netanya, who lost the finals. The Israeli Disciplinary Committee is due to discuss the matter again next Tuesday.

The Israel Football Federation is concerned, because if the committee decides to maintain the sanction despite the opposition of UEFA, Israel will not have a representative of the national cup in the Europa Conference League. The lawyers of the Israeli federation, however, believe that the sanctions against Beitar Jerusalem should be reduced and the Jerusalem club would probably be authorized to participate in the European Cup. A second option, much less likely, is to declare a technical defeat for Beitar and thereby give victory to Maccabi Netanya and place in the European Cup.