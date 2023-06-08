Maccabi Tel Aviv one win away from title after dominating win over Hapoel

Maccabi's victory at Yad Eliyahu Arena has given them a 1-0 series lead in the best of 3 finals, with the chance of winning the title on Hapoel's court Sunday

Maccabi Tel Aviv put one hand on the trophy on Thursday evening with a resounding 90-79 victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv in Game 1 of the Israeli league playoffs.

The Blue and Yellows cruised to an 11 point victory over their city rivals, with five Maccabi players scoring in double digits to power the home side past a sluggish Hapoel side.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666873665432977428 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Maccabi's victory at Yad Eliyahu Arena has given them a 1-0 series lead in the best of three finals, with the chance of securing the title at the Drive In Arena on Sunday evening.

Wade Baldwin led the home side with 14 points and 9 assists, with Jalen Brown, Bronzie Colson, and Jake Cohen each scoring 13 points in the victory. Hapoel's Jordan McRae led all scores with 18 points.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666878106508853276 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Reds were able to keep the match close going into halftime, with McRae single handedly forcing Maccabi to take a single digit lead into the break.

McRae's play would not suffice, as Maccabi opened the third quarter with a barrage of three point hits from Brown and Colson to give the home side a size-able lead entering the fourth quarter.

Despite being one win away from the championship, Maccabi's Jarell Martin told the media after the game that his squad have to continue to battle until the end.

"It’s a blessing to be in the position and we have one more to go. We have to stay poised and keep fighting.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666875428995203094 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the flip side, Hapoel will hope to feed off their rabid home crowd on Sunday to keep them alive in the series.

“We are very disappointed from this game,” Hapoel coach Danny Franco said. "This was not a good game and each person has to take a good look at themselves. We have to come and have a better game on Sunday and play the way we know that we can.”