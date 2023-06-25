Lanir had previously won a gold medal at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, in May

Israeli athlete Inbar Lanir on Sunday won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, against her Japanese competitor, Mami Umeki, in the -78 kg category.

Lanir, the new world judo champion, started her competition in the second round, where she quickly beat Liz Ngelebeya of France. Later, in her fight against Mateka Lubnik from Slovenia, Lanir was also quick to defeat her rival.

In the semi-finals, Lanir faced Portugal's Patricia Sampaio and swiftly took the victory. In the final, she met Japan's Mami Umeki, whom she beat, bringing Israel another gold medal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672909323218092032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lanir had previously won a gold medal at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, in May.

In addition, in the -52 kg category, another Israeli judoka, Gefen Primo, achieved a feat by winning her very first victory against French Olympic champion Amandine Buchard.