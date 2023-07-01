Israel through to U21 Euro semis after beating Georgia on penalties

Israeli leaders to congratulate the players included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog

Israel's under-21s on Saturday clinched a semi-final spot in the soccer European Championship, after beating Georgia in dramatic fashion in the penalty shootout.

Georgia, the host of the tournament, could not capitalize on their home advantage in a match held in the capital of Tbilisi.

The dramatic quarter-final encounter saw both teams grinding out a goalless stalemate after extra time. The Israelis went on to a 4-3 spot kick victory, with goalkeeper Daniel Peretz emerging as the hero with a crucial stop from Giorgi Gagua.

All four Israeli penalty takers found the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Israel will face the winner of the quarter-final between England and Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia, on Sunday.