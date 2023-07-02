Israeli U-21 soccer team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

By qualifying for next summer’s Olympic Games, which Israel hasn’t done since the Montreal 1976 Olympics, Israeli players continue their triumphant summer

Israel’s under-21 national soccer team on Sunday qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after England advanced to the U-21 European championship’s semifinals by defeating Portugal.

Israel secured its spot in the Euro semifinals after beating hosts Georgia in a 4-3 penalty kick victory on Saturday. It will now face England on Wednesday.

